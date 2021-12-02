Labour peer Lord Bill McKenzie dies, aged 74
Tributes have been paid to Bill McKenzie, the former Luton councillor and member of the House of Lords, who has died aged 74.
Lord McKenzie of Luton died on Thursday, according to Luton South MP Rachel Hopkins.
She said the Labour peer was "a dedicated public servant committed to celebrating diversity and improving people's lives".
Lord McKenzie was a Luton councillor for 22 years and also served as leader.
He was made a Baron in the House of Lords in 2004.
A qualified accountant, Lord McKenzie had a political career spanning 40 years, serving as a minister in the Labour government and later as a shadow minister in opposition.
He twice contested the seat of Luton South in the 1987 and 1992 general elections respectively - but was unsuccessful in both.
Angela Smith, former Basildon MP and shadow leader in the House of Lords, said Lord McKenzie had been ill for some time.
"He was a highly respected, much admired and loved member of our Labour Lords Group," she tweeted.
A spokesman for Luton Council described him as "one of the town's most ardent supporters and servants", adding that "his warm, approachable manner and dedication to Luton meant he secured a place of deep, lasting affection throughout the town."
He added: "Never one to hide behind his highly merited title, Lord McKenzie was the archetypal 'man of the people'."
