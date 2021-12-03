Luton: Man charged with murder after man hit by car
A man has been charged with murder after a 34-year-old man died after being hit by a vehicle.
Officers were called to Dewsbury Road, Luton, at 13:00 GMT on Monday, to reports of a man with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have named the victim as 34-year-old Tola Piper, from Bedford.
Karan Soni, 26, of Birchwood Avenue, Hatfield in Hertfordshire, has been charged with murder, and a trial date has been fixed for May.
Det Ch Insp Sam Khanna, from Bedfordshire Police, said: "Our thoughts are with the family of Mr Piper and we ask that they are given space and privacy to grieve.
"The investigation is progressing and anyone with information that could assist our enquiries is asked to come forward."
Mr Soni appeared at Luton Crown Court earlier, via video link from Bedford Prison, where he was told he would face a plea hearing on 21 February.
A date for a trial was scheduled for 9 May.
