Buckinghamshire: Emberton caravans damaged by vandals
- Published
Vandals have damaged 11 caravans at a holiday park - smashing windows, decking and solar panels.
Some of the static caravans at Emberton Country Park near Milton Keynes had glass doors smashed, as well as aerials pulled down.
The damage happened between 04:00 GMT on Friday and 10:00 on Saturday.
A Thames Valley Police spokesman said it had been a "very upsetting weekend for many of the owners who received phone calls" about the damage.
"Some of the owners have travelled back to Emberton from areas across the south east to check on the damage that has been caused," he said.
The caravan park has pitches for 115 static caravans.
Police appealed to people in Emberton and Olney for information.
