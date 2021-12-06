Luton Champagne and Rolex drug dealer Mansoor Kiani jailed
- Published
A drug dealer who flaunted his illicit wealth by pouring Champagne over Rolex watches in a nightclub has been jailed for more than 15 years.
Mansoor Kiani, 28, of Carlton Crescent, Luton, was caught after police cracked an encrypted communication system he was using to buy and sell drugs.
His trial was shown videos from the nightclub, and also of Mansoor being driven around in a Ferrari.
He was found guilty of conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine.
Kiani was arrested after Bedfordshire Police recovered data from seized servers linked to the Encrochat platform - an encrypted tool used by criminals to talk to each other.
Messages showed Kiani arranging meetings with drugs and cash couriers, co-ordinating payments to those supplying him with the drugs, and arranging codewords for use during exchanges.
During his trial at Luton Crown Court, police said the jury were shown videos of Kiani and his friends at a club in Knightsbridge, London.
He was one of the "big players" Bedfordshire Police had targeted in an operation aimed at reeling in "individuals... funding lavish lifestyles off the back of violence, exploitation and the misery of others".
"Kiani's money was made entirely from illegal activity," Det Insp Tom Stean said.
"I am sure many others will feel sick watching him parade his wealth in this video, and share my satisfaction that he is now facing a lengthy prison sentence."
Kiani was jailed for 15 years and six months on Friday.