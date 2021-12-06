Letchworth giant Santa and snowman inflatables bring joy
- Published
A giant inflatable Santa and an equally enormous snowman placed outside a house are proving a big attraction with visitors.
They were put up by George White, 27, outside his parents' home in Letchworth, Hertfordshire.
He sourced the 30ft (9m) Santa last year because he wanted to cheer people up during the pandemic, he said, and he added the snowman this year.
Both inflatables light up at night and are attracting crowds of visitors.
"It all started last Christmas with Covid and the lockdown, and everything that was going on," said Mr White.
"I just thought everyone could do with cheering up.
"I mentioned to a friend that I wanted to do something to give everyone a lift and he said he knew where I could get hold of a 30ft inflatable Santa that lit up at night."
Once Santa was standing proudly next to the house - almost as high as the roof - the reaction was "amazing", Mr White said.
"People seemed so pleased when it went up. They were turning up outside the house with their children.
"Notes would be put in our letterbox saying, 'We love it, the children love it and it's just we what we need', but then they started saying 'We can't wait to see what you do next year' - so the pressure was on a bit, I suppose."
Eager not to disappoint, Mr White then found the giant snowman, which he was told had once stood outside Harrod's, in London, and now the pair are almost dwarfing the house.
"It's done what I hoped it would; it's making people happy and making them smile when they see it - it's for the children, really," he added.
Both inflatables are weighted down to stop them blowing away in the wind and are illuminated from 16:00 GMT.