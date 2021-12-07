Terror awareness warning ahead of Christmas in Bedfordshire
Christmas shoppers and people attending festive events are being urged to be vigilant to the threat of terrorism.
Bedfordshire Police said the warning followed the recent increase in the UK's terrorism threat level.
More uniformed officers are expected to be on the streets.
Assistant Chief Constable Sharn Basra said: "It is essential that the public play their part in helping us to protect the UK. We need you to be vigilant, and we need you to be alert."
On 15 November the UK National Threat Level was raised from substantial to severe, meaning an attack was highly likely.
Mr Basra said: "The public have a very real impact on the way our police, security and intelligence services fight terrorism.
"In the last year Counter Terrorism Policing received around 10,000 reports from the public about suspected terrorist activity - of those, a fifth provided useful intelligence which helps officers stop terrorists."
Det Supt Andy Waldie, head of Counter Terrorism Policing for the eastern region, said: "We know that after last Christmas, everyone is excited to be able to celebrate properly this year and join in with the festivities.
"However, as recent events in Liverpool and Essex have shown us, the terrorist threat has not gone away.
"That's why we are asking you to stay alert this winter, whether attending a Christmas market or shopping in our town centres, and help us by being our eyes and ears."