Watford Borough Council to spend £20m on theatre and town hall
A council has committed to spending more than £20m on refurbishing a theatre and its town hall.
Watford Borough Council plans to upgrade facilities at the Colosseum and open a new café in the town hall.
The authority estimated the improvements to the venue would bring 25 full time jobs and 70 casual roles.
Mayor Peter Taylor said the project would also "enhance heritage and boost creativity".
The procurement process for the Colosseum refurbishment would begin with a two-stage design and build contract, commencing in March.
The venue was expected to reopen in autumn 2023, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The Town Hall would go through the same process starting in August 2022, and council operations would resume in the building in spring 2024.
An Innovation and Incubation Hub to help support start-up businesses was expected to open later that year and the museum would be ready in 2025.
Plans for the Colosseum include updating equipment, addressing maintenance issues, adding digital signage and introducing a flexible studio for use during the day.
The council said the work was estimated to cost £12,390,000 - with £11.35m for essential work and £1.04m for building enhancements.
Work to the Town Hall was estimated to cost £11.55m.
