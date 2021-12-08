Milton Keynes submits fourth bid for city status
- Published
Milton Keynes has submitted its fourth bid for city status, using a delivery robot to send the documents.
The civic honour will be granted to a number of towns for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee next year.
Milton Keynes applied for city status in 2000 for the millennium, in 2002 for the Golden Jubilee and in 2012 for the Diamond Jubilee.
Milton Keynes Council leader Peter Marland said the bid was about showcasing the area and its success.
"Milton Keynes is already a successful place," he said.
"It's about showing our pride and making other people know about our size and success.
"It's The Queen's Platinum Jubilee and we are saying Milton Keynes has grown up in that space of time and Milton Keynes is the new Elizabethan city."
A final decision will be made by the government next year.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk