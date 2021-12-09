Coronavirus: Vaccine refused by more than 230 Hertfordshire hospital workers
- Published
More than 230 hospital workers in parts of Hertfordshire have refused to have a Covid-19 vaccination, NHS bosses said.
Last month the government announced proposals that health workers undertaking any CQC-regulated activity should be fully vaccinated by April.
A meeting of the West Herts Hospitals Trust board identified 239 staff who had so far refused the vaccination and the status of 132 staff was "unknown".
The trust said 91% of its staff had been vaccinated.
The report presented to the board said senior leaders and clinicians would play a role in proactively encouraging staff to take the vaccine, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Plans for one-to-one support as well as access to expert clinical advice were also set out, and pop-up clinics are proposed for St Albans and Watford early next year.
However, the report did indicate that not all of those staff who are unvaccinated would be employed in roles undertaking CQC-regulated work.
A spokesman for the trust said it was working to support those staff who were not yet vaccinated.
"We're delighted that 91 per cent of our staff have chosen to protect themselves, their loved ones and our patients by having their vaccinations," he said.
"The Covid-19 vaccine saves lives and we are working hard to support our remaining colleagues to have their vaccinations as soon as possible."