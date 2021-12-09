BBC Sports Personality: Luton dentist is East's Unsung Hero winner
- Published
A dentist who helps diverse communities get out and exercise together has won the BBC Sports Personality Unsung Hero award for the East.
Waled Mannan, 47, set up social media-based Revolution in Luton to support anyone who finds sports culturally sensitive, impractical or unaffordable.
It has 400 members who regularly take part in a wide range of activities.
"It's shared success, there's no obligation, there's no commitment," said Dr Mannan of Revolution's ethos.
He will join other regional Unsung Hero winners at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards on 19 December, where the overall winner will be announced.
Sport England said people from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds were far less likely to be physically active, and Revolution said it aimed to get more people active.
The vast majority of members were not participating in any sport but, through Dr Mannan, were given encouragement, guidance and the company of others.
'No-one left behind'
Two years on, Revolution offers running, cycling, swimming, circuit training, cricket, badminton and other activities.
"You want to walk, that's fine, I will backtrack and make sure you are OK," said Dr Mannan, who accompanies one of its running clubs.
"If you want to go faster, I'll help you improve your running form, your breathing form."
Revolution member Abdul Mumin, who nominated Dr Mannan, said the award-winner went the extra mile by contacting every member and ensuring they had the support they needed.
"What distinguishes Waled's effort is his dedication to ensure that no-one is left behind," he added.
Dr Mannan aimed to find a sport that would work for the individual, and checks in to ensure they keep motivated.
He also encourages sub-groups, including a women-only group which was set up in June and has more than 170 members.
"Our community isn't famous for getting involved in these activities," said Motin Miah, who also put Dr Manaan's name forward.
"So it's been a constant challenge of phoning, emailing, getting one person to speak to another."
Revolution member Zahed Choudhury added: "Luton doesn't always get the best press, and sometimes for good reason.
"But this is the side of Luton that we'd really like to promote because it's doing some great things for a huge amount of people."
