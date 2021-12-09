Luton man who groomed child for sex jailed for 16 years
- Published
A "dangerous paedophile" who sexually abused a young girl has been jailed for 16 years.
Omar Hasan, 25, was convicted of charges including the rape and attempted rape of a girl when she was aged six or just seven.
Hasan, previously from Luton, groomed her last autumn by giving her chocolates and showing her pornography on his mobile phone.
He abused the girl on four occasions and was caught by her mother.
The judge at St Albans Crown Court, Justice Caroline Wigin, told him: "You were found by the mother in the act of sexually abusing her daughter.
"You have been found guilty by a jury, yet it is clear that you continue to deny your offending and show utterly no remorse.
"You targeted this child from the very outset."
'Truly sickening'
In a victim personal statement, the girl's mother said: "Omar has ruined my life. He groomed me and my wider family.
"I walked in on him abusing her. I felt numb for months afterwards. It has been mental torture. I did not sleep for months."
After the hearing, Det Con Jean-Pascal Beecroft described Hasan's actions as "truly sickening" and called him a "dangerous paedophile".
Hasan was also convicted of exposure, sexual activity with a child, causing a child to engage in sexual activity and causing a child to watch a sex act.
Hasan was given an extended sentence of a further five years on licence after his release from prison, which means he could be recalled to jail at any time up until 2042.
He must also register as a sex offender and abide by the terms of a sexual harm prevention order for life.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion please email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk