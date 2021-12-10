Sandy: Plans move forward to extend leisure facility
A leisure centre could be extended to give more people access to "high quality sports facilities", a council has said.
A planning application has been submitted to upgrade Jenkins Pavilion, in Sandy, Bedfordshire.
Central Bedfordshire Council said two exercise studios could be built as part of the extension.
A larger gym, and a flexible space for spin bikes and other activities have also be included.
Consultation has started to gather views on the building extension planned for the Sunderland Road Recreation Ground, which opened in 2009.
Conservative councillor Tracey Stock, the executive member for health, wellbeing and communities, said: "We are excited that plans for the proposed extension to the Jenkins Pavilion have been submitted.
"If approved, the facilities will offer an enhanced leisure offer for Sandy residents."
Key stakeholders, including Sandy Town Council, Sport England and Bedfordshire Football Association will have the opportunity to formally respond to the proposed scheme, she added.
If approved, the work should be completed by summer, 2023.
