Luton man who groomed friend's daughter, 13, jailed
A man has been sentenced to eight years in jail after he groomed and sexually abused a friend's 13-year-old daughter.
Simon Wilson, 39, of Cardiff Road in Luton, had previously pleaded guilty to several offences.
St Albans Crown Court heard he groomed the vulnerable victim and manipulated her and her family.
Sentencing Wilson, Recorder Tim Clark QC said: "It was over a considerable period of time and you specifically targeted your victim."
Wilson admitted to six counts of sexual activity with a child, one count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and one count of meeting a child following sexual grooming.
The court was told Wilson's girlfriend had warned the girl's family she was concerned about the relationship, when the girl was 12 years old, but the concerns were dismissed.
Prosecutor Andrew Copeland said the defendant "inveigled his way into her family household".
On one occasion he kissed her on the lips and on another disappeared with her when they had gone to a horse show with his girlfriend.
'I trusted him with my life'
Wilson's girlfriend had told him to stop contacting the girl but he continued to message her privately via a games console and mobile phones.
In May, he was back in contact with the family again and in June he collected her from school and took her to the top level of a multi-storey car in Stevenage.
He took her shopping and bought her clothing and then had more sexual activity with her in the car.
The girl's step-mother was concerned she had not returned home and at 18:00 BST called the defendant who brought her home.
Mr Copeland said: "It dawned on her that the defendant's girlfriend's concerns were justified. When she questioned them they both looked at the floor and the defendant kept saying sorry."
Wilson was then arrested in his flat the following day.
The girl's father said in a statement: "Simon was my friend and I felt comfortable with him. I would I have trusted him with my life."
Wilson must sign the Sex Offender Register and abide by the terms of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for life.
