Bovingdon murder inquiry: Man appears in court over mother's death
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his mother, who died having sustained serious injuries.
Hertfordshire Police found Julia Howse, 61, after being called to a disturbance in Austins Mead, Bovingdon, near Hemel Hempstead, on Saturday afternoon.
She died a short time later, despite the efforts of paramedics.
Her son Ashley Howse, also charged with the attempted murder of his father in the same incident, did not enter any pleas at Luton Crown Court.
The 35-year-old, from Austins Mead, was remanded back into custody and is next due to appear at Luton Crown Court on 1 February 2022.
