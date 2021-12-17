Covid: Knebworth doctor excused jury duty after U-turn
A GP who was initially refused permission to be excused from jury duty has spoken of his relief after a Ministry of Justice "U-turn".
Hertfordshire GP Dr Mike Smith had tweeted: "Apparently being a GP during a workforce crisis with unprecedented demand doesn't require me at work."
Shortly afterwards, that decision was reversed.
HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) said it was "very sorry for any confusion".
Dr Smith, partner in a practice at Knebworth, first deferred jury service in June, saying he was "very confident that we would be in a better position" in 2022.
He was then asked to attend in mid-January, but this time he asked to be excused completely, telling the Jury Central Summoning Bureau (JCSB) his absence "would cause significant problems and could even lead to patient harm or death".
He was told he could either appeal or bring the date forward.
But the prime minister's announcement on Sunday that the Covid booster vaccination programme was being accelerated meant a huge increase in his workload, he said.
Just had my request to defer Jury service in January denied.— Mike Smith (@drmdsmith) December 15, 2021
Apparently being a GP in global pandemic during a workforce crisis with unprecedented demand doesn't require me at work.
Wow.
The GP, who also did jury service two years ago, told the BBC his practice had six doctors across two sites.
"We have a staffing crisis, and demand has gone through the roof because there has been a rush for appointments - for other conditions - as people anticipate the situation getting worse and not being able to see a GP at all," he said.
"It's hard enough anyway for people to speak to doctors at the moment, so if you take me away it will make the situation worse.
"It seemed that being a doctor and cancelling two weeks of patients in a global pandemic, with a huge vaccination programme in place, was not deemed an acceptable exemption.
"We do need all hands to the pump at the moment."
After he tweeted his frustration, the HMCTS replied that it had "raised this with our jury team".
A few hours later, he received an email saying the JCSB could "confirm that on this occasion you have been excused and you don't need to take any further action".
We're very sorry for any confusion related to your application to change the date or be excused from your jury service. We understand you received official confirmation earlier today that your request to be excused has now been granted. 1/2— HM Courts and Tribunals Service (@HMCTSgovuk) December 16, 2021
In a tweet, HMCTS said it was "very sorry for any confusion".
"The JCSB respond to requests to change the date or be excused sympathetically, including those from NHS staff and healthcare workers," it said.
"We've reminded our team of this given increasing pressures on the NHS."
Dr Smith said: "Obviously there is huge relief that common sense has prevailed. There has been a bit of a U-turn here but has worked out favourably."
But he said he had been contacted by a number of other essential workers who had also been called for jury service and suggested a "common sense" approach to appeals was needed.
The British Medical Association (BMA) said other doctors' applications to be excused from jury service had been rejected, saying the decisions "appear to have been made contrary to the statements" made by government.
It said it wrote to the MoJ earlier this year "seeking assurance and commitment to ensuring doctors will not be expected to perform jury service at a time when their medical skills are needed more than ever".
"We will continue to pursue this matter on behalf of our members," a spokesman said.