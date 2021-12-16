Bedfordshire: Council uses new technology to repair roads
A council is trying a new technique to delay the deterioration of roads and footpaths.
Central Bedfordshire Council said a hand-applied micro asphalt will be used between December and March in 17 towns and villages.
The material by Rejuvo sets within hours and means there is less disruption and waste.
It's more environmentally friendly than traditional repairs, the council said.
Conservative councillor Ian Dalgarno, executive member for community services, said: "We are constantly investigating new ways to carry out road improvements, and trying out innovative technology like this ticks all the boxes.
"It will provide a better long-term repair and helps us minimise disruption for our residents, keeping the road network moving."
The surface will help reduced the council's carbon footprint, he said.
"The team is also trialling the use of kinetic, solar, and thermal energy, as well as harvesting rainwater to make the brine solution for use by our gritters and using electric vans for highways inspections."
The council will analyse the results once the programme is complete, he added.
