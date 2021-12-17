Pinewood: Councillors approve film studio expansion plans
Plans to create a visitor attraction as part of the proposed expansion of Pinewood Studios have been agreed by councillors.
Plans for the Buckinghamshire site also include new sound stages, a skills and training hub and a business growth hub.
Pinewood Group said the expansion would lead to a £500m investment to create a global screen growth hub.
The group said the development would be a "boost to the UK economy" and create more than 3,500 jobs.
The studios, based in Iver Heath to the west of London, have been used for productions including long-running movie franchises such as James Bond and Star Wars.
Films, TV series, adverts and pop videos have been made at Pinewood Studios for more than 80 years - from Oliver Twist and the Carry On series, to sci-fi thriller Alien and several of the Marvel movies.
The training centre proposed as part of the expansion will be run by the National Film and Television School, the studios said.
Buckinghamshire Council's planning committee voted in favour of granting planning permission.
Paul Golding, chairman of Pinewood Group, said: "The decision allows us to continue our ongoing investment in the Studios and support for the UK film and television industries.
"Importantly, we now have the opportunity of creating a world-class training centre and film inspired visitor attraction, bringing considerable benefits to the community of Buckinghamshire and the UK economy."
