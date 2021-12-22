St Albans pantomime Snow White cancelled over asbestos concern
A pantomime has been cancelled as "significant works" relating to an "asbestos-related situation" at a theatre are needed.
Last week, the Alban Arena in St Albans cancelled performances of Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs up to 22 December.
It has now said "pantomime performances will not resume".
On its website, the council said: "We do not know exactly when the Alban Arena will reopen but it could be some weeks."
"Significant works are needed to the affected area, which is in a hard to get at spot," it said.
It added it planned to reopen the venue "as soon as we can".
The show at the 53-year-old council-owned venue, which starred Holby City's Chizzy Akudolu and comedian Jonny Weldon, opened on 10 December and was due to run until 3 January.
On Thursday, St Albans City and District Council confirmed some performances had been cancelled as a "safety precaution" so the authority "could deal with a potential asbestos-related issue that emerged".
It said a building condition survey had recommended a number of additional technical tests from which the results were received late [Thursday] afternoon with one of them indicating "a need for further investigation."
In an update posted on its website on Wednesday it confirmed the pantomime's closure.
The authority said that, together with 1Life, which runs the theatre on its behalf, they were aware of the presence of the asbestos and had "been managing it for decades".
A specialist firm last undertook an annual asbestos condition survey in January 2021 and no cause for concern was raised, it added.
It is now working with specialists on a "programme of works" to remove it, with a focus on the stage area where asbestos insulation had been disturbed.
The council said an independent environmental analyst had carried out air quality monitoring and there was "no perceived public health risk".
1Life is working to contact all pantomime ticket holders.
Last month, the council revealed plans to demolish the arena and replace it with a new entertainment venue and park were being drawn up.
The council said the closure had "nothing to do" with these outline proposals.
The Arena, which opened in 1968 and was formerly known as the City Hall, seats 856 or 1,400 for shows with standing.