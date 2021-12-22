Stevenage gets green light for 1,500 new homes
Plans to build 1,500 homes in a town have been given the go-ahead almost two decades after first being proposed.
The new neighbourhood in Stevenage was unanimously backed by borough councillors on Tuesday.
Work can begin on the first 390 homes and developers have outline permission for 1,110 homes in later phases.
The applicants said the neighbourhood would provide an environment the New Town pioneers "would be proud of".
Stevenage was designated as the Uk's first New Town in 1946.
The plans include a new primary school, health facilities and community spaces, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Developers Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon Homes said they had taken a "landscape-led" approach with the plans, which included large green spaces with three public parks, opening up previously private land.
Stevenage Borough Council's planning committee reconvened on Tuesday after being unable to agree a decision during a previous four-hour meeting.
The first 390 dwellings will include 19 one-bedroom and 73 two-bedroom flats, along with three one-bedroom, 52 two-bedroom and 155 three-bedroom houses.
There will also be 84 four-bedroom houses and four additional four-bedroom self-build plots.
The developers have committed to 30% affordable housing.
There had been concerns, including from horse riders, that the scheme could block rights of way across land, but the developers confirmed these would be retained in green corridors.
