Buckinghamshire puppies found in shipping container get new homes
- Published
A spaniel and her seven puppies found shut in a shipping container have got new homes after being rescued.
Police and the RSPCA found the poorly cocker spaniel puppies and their mother in the container in Buckinghamshire.
They had been left on some hay, in darkness, and the RSPCA said they were "not sure the puppies would have survived much longer".
All seven were nursed back to health and they and their mother have now all been rehomed.
RSPCA inspector Stephanie Law, said: "The dogs were living in completely inadequate conditions, shut inside a storage container.
"The door was shut tight meaning it was pitch black inside."
The animals were found in the container in October, and taken to the RSPCA's Block Fen shelter in Cambridgeshire.
"No-one claimed ownership of the dogs, and they needed urgent treatment," Ms Law said.
"The pups had diarrhoea and needed special diets and medication.
"Thankfully, they all pulled through and thrived in our care."
Tiffany Saunders, a kennel supervisor at the Block Fen site, said: "These dogs were very lucky to be found just in time and, thankfully, they all survived.
"While they didn't have a good start in life, things are now looking much brighter for these dogs and we're so glad they're all settling into their new homes in time for a magical Christmas."
The charity had named the mum Bamboo, and the puppies Billy, Blaze, Bob, Bertie, Bluebell, Bunty and Thomas - although most have been renamed by their new owners.
Bunty, renamed Socorro - or Coco for short - has settled in with her new family in Manchester.
Owner Caroline Ford said: "We're so glad we stuck with trying to rescue a puppy and the children are so excited for their first Christmas with Coco - they want to get her lots of new toys!
"We're completely smitten with her," she added.
