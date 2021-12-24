Police officers in Hertford respond to screams and deliver baby boy
Three police officers responding to reports of a woman screaming ended up helping to deliver her baby.
The police constables were called out in the early hours of 22 December to a property in Hertford.
They were shocked to find a woman in the advanced stages of labour, with one shouting over the radio: "I can see the head!", Hertfordshire Police said.
Aided by ambulance colleagues over the phone, they helped to deliver baby boy Kaiden.
The mother has been named only as Chantal, 29, and the police officers as PCs Parker, Roberts and Atkinson of the force's intervention emergency response team.
Supt Dean Patient said: "This really does prove that no two days in policing are the same and that our officers should always expect the unexpected!
"I'm immensely proud of these officers for their swift actions and we wish the family a very happy Christmas with their new arrival."
Mother and baby are said to be doing well.
