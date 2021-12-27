Flood alert remains for roads and farmland
A bridge has been closed and roads and farmland could be flooded while river levels remain high, the Environment Agency (EA) has warned.
The Radwell bridge over the River Great Ouse, near Bedford, is unpassable due to flooding and three other bridges in Bedfordshire are being monitored.
River levels are expected to remain high in Buckinghamshire, Essex, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire.
The alerts come a year on from flooding in much of the region last December.
In its latest alerts, the EA said low-lying paths and roads near affected rivers should be avoided, though no rainfall was predicted for Monday.
The advisory included the River Great Ouse between Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire, to Roxton, near Bedford, and bridges at Felmersham, Oakley and Harrold.
There is an alert in place for the River Tove in Northamptonshire, from Towcester to Cosgrove, near Milton Keynes, and also along the River Rhee in Cambridgeshire, from Guilden Morden, near the border with Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire, to Haslingfield, near Cambridge.
In Essex, heavy rainfall has affected Middle River Roding, particularly around Loughton and Abridge.
"We are closely monitoring the situation, checking rivers for blockages and clearing debris from structures," the Environment Agency said.