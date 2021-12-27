BBC News

Milton Keynes: Men seriously hurt in stabbing outside restaurant

Two men suffered serious stabbing injuries during an incident in a restaurant's outdoor smoking area.

The men, both in their 20s, were injured in an altercation near Atesh in Grafton Gate East, Milton Keynes.

Thames Valley Police said they believed it happened shortly before the men arrived at hospital at 01:30 GMT, which was also when officers were informed.

Police have appealed for witnesses and said the men continue to receive treatment in hospital.

