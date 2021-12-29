Atesh stabbing: Man dies after Milton Keynes restaurant fight
- Published
A man has died after being stabbed at a restaurant.
Two men in their 20s were stabbed at the Atesh restaurant and bar in Grafton Gate East, Milton Keynes at about 01:30 GMT on Monday.
A 28-year-old man died from his injuries and the second victim remains in a stable condition in hospital, police said.
Detectives said there was an altercation inside the restaurant which continued outside to the smoking area.
Thames Valley Police, which has launched a murder inquiry, said it was likely that a number of people saw what happened and appealed for witnesses to contact them.
Det Insp Dejan Avramovic said: "We are in the early stages of our inquiries, at this time no arrests have been made, however we are following a number of significant lines of inquiry.
"A scene watch remains at the scene of the assault and is likely to remain in place for some time."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk