Covid: Anti-vax protesters disrupt Milton Keynes NHS test centre
- Published
Police are appealing for information after anti-vaccine protesters targeted an NHS testing centre, shouting abuse at staff and appearing to damage equipment.
Dozens entered the site in Milton Keynes on Wednesday, and were captured in videos shared on social media.
One appeared to take test kits and equipment away with her.
Thames Valley Police said it was aware of the protest but no arrests had been made as yet.
Videos of the event showed the marchers throwing traffic cones towards the marquee set up to administer tests, and knocking down signs for the testing centre.
They could be heard accusing staff of "genocide" and some were chanting "shame on you".
Matthew Barber, Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley, said it was "appalling" to see the protest "escalate into something much uglier".
He said he had spoken to Thames Valley Police to discuss the incident and said that "criminal offences will be investigated and appropriate action taken".
A police spokesman said officers had footage of the incident and added: "Where criminal offences have been disclosed, we will take swift action and bring offenders to justice."
Anti-vaccination protesters also disrupted a performance of the pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk at Milton Keynes Theatre on Wednesday.
Writing on social media, a theatre spokesman said: "During the interval of this afternoon's performance of our pantomime, a group of protestors forced their way into the venue's foyer before being escorted out of the building by the police.
"Although we respect the right to choose whether to have a vaccination, we rebuke the actions taken today that saw our staff and patrons frightened and assaulted."
The theatre said it was "saddening" to see a show "marred" by the protest, and said it would "continue to follow government Covid-19 guidelines to keep our staff, customers and visiting company as safe as possible, and to enable live theatre to continue during this pandemic."
The protests happened on the day Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited a vaccination centre in Milton Keynes, and encouraged people to get a booster jab.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk