Milton Keynes restaurant murder inquiry: Stabbed man named
- Published
A man who died after being stabbed at a restaurant has been formally identified by police.
Nagiib Maxamed, 28, from Milton Keynes was assaulted at Atesh restaurant and bar in Grafton Gate East in the town at about 01:30 GMT on Monday, 27 December.
Thames Valley Police started a murder inquiry and said an altercation inside had moved to an outdoor smoking area.
A second man seriously injured during the incident remained in a stable condition in hospital.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Maxamed died from a stab wound to the chest.
Det Insp Dejan Avramovic said: "We are continuing our investigation and rapidly progressing a number of lines of inquiry in order to trace those responsible.
"We are aware that there may be more people who have witness information that have not yet come forward and I would ask them to please get in touch as soon as possible.
"We are specifically appealing to anyone who may have any photos or videos from inside the venue, or anyone who was driving in the area and has dashcam footage."
