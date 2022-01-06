Milton Keynes: Two arrested in restaurant murder investigation
Two men have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death at a restaurant.
Nagiib Maxamed, 28, from Milton Keynes was attacked at Atesh restaurant and bar in Grafton Gate East in the town at about 01:30 GMT on 27 December.
The two men, both 21 and from Birmingham, were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.
Two other men, aged 25 and 29, and a 34-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and murder, are still being questioned.
Thames Valley Police said a post-mortem examination found Mr Maxamed died from a stab wound to the chest.
A second man who was injured in the incident has since been discharged from hospital, police said.
The venue's alcohol licence was suspended after the attack, with Thames Valley Police describing security measures as "insufficient".
