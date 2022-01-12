Barristers will accept manslaughter plea over Potters Bar death
- Published
Prosecutors have said they will accept a manslaughter plea from a man accused of killing his mother last year.
Charles Dearden, 31, had previously pleaded not guilty to the murder of Kim Dearden, 63, at her home in Potters Bar, Hertfordshire.
The prosecution said that following psychiatric reports it would be appropriate to accept a guilty plea.
His defence said it was awaiting another report about whether he might plead not guilty by virtue of insanity.
Mr Dearden is accused of fatally stabbing his mother at their house in Oakfield Close on 20 June.
He previously appeared at St Albans Crown Court last November via video link from a mental heath unit at Chase Farm Hospital in Enfield, having been assessed by psychiatrists as being fit to enter a plea.
At the time, the prosecution said it was "awaiting the input from experts regarding his mental health" when the alleged offence took place.
On Wednesday, prosecutor Simon Wilshire told the same court that following a joint report by two psychiatrists it would be appropriate to accept a plea of guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
Judge Michael Kay QC said it was a "very sad case" and the Crown's decision was entirely appropriate.
Defence barrister, Katy Thorne QC, said she was awaiting another psychiatric report on the question of whether Mr Dearden was not guilty on the grounds of insanity.