Bedford crash: Three men arrested after fatal roundabout crash
- Published
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving after a 20-year-old man died in a crash.
A collision took place in Bedford on the roundabout between Wallis Way and the A600, near to the Harrowden junction of the A421, at 00:40 GMT, police said.
A black Vauxhall Astra crashed into a roundabout and the man died at the scene, officers said.Roads in the area were closed for several hours.
Three men in their late teens and early 20s, who were treated for minor injuries, were arrested, the force added.
Dt Sgt Mark Dollard appealed for dashcam footage, adding: "This collision has sadly led to a young man losing his life, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this incredibly distressing time.
"We are working to establish the events leading up to this collision and would urge anyone who might be able to help with our enquiries to get in touch."
