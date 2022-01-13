Milton Keynes Council offers £2K payment to new and returning carers
A council has offered £2,000 to new or returning carers in a bid to address staff shortages.
Milton Keynes Council said it hoped the "Golden Hello" payment would encourage more people to the industry.
New or returning carers would need to work for the council for at least a year and if they left within six months, the £2,000 would need to be repaid.
Councillor Emily Darlington said carers could "build a career" in the town.
"We do pay a very good wage," she said.
"At Milton Keynes Council the starting wage is £20,000 which is well above the Real Living Wage."
Andrew Woodall-Buchanan, service manager for Home Care, said the company was not able to take on as many clients as it would like.
"There's huge demand out there in the Milton Keynes area," he said.
"We desperately need more staff."
Carer Shellian Myrie said she and her colleagues were under pressure.
"It would really be a good opportunity for people out there to come and join us and help to provide care in your community," she said.
