Aldenham Estate work space hub approved
- Published
Plans to build office space that will reflect the hybrid work model that has emerged during the Covid-19 pandemic have been approved.
The Home Farm Hub will see more than 15,000 sq ft (1393.5 sq m) of work spaces built in parkland on the Aldenham Estate in Elstree.
The proposals also include an on-site café, exercise studio, kitchen garden and a variety of outdoor spaces.
It will be "a thriving place to meet and work," the estate said.
The plans, approved by Hertsmere Borough Council, will include a range of work spaces, from large suites to single desks and meeting rooms for visiting teams set on the 150-acre Hertfordshire site.
It is hoped the hub will accommodate the hybrid work model - where people divide their time between working from home and the office - and give people quick access to local workspace on a flexible basis and, located half an hour by train from London Kings Cross, will reduce commuting time.
The design will see original Victorian structures restored and low-quality post-war barns demolished and replaced with timber structures using Hertfordshire wood.
Supporting documents stated that while the scheme is located in the green belt, it is a "previously developed site" in use for employment purposes and the development meets the respective green belt, commercial, rural and diversification policies in the Hertsmere Development Plan and National Planning Policy.
Estate manager, Humphrey Gibbs, said: "We can't wait to restore and repurpose the farm for the benefit of the local business community and future generations.
"Home Farm was originally built as a "model farm" to showcase innovative farming practices, so it feels quite apt that it should now be used by ambitious local businesses.
"This regeneration and landscaping work will preserve the ecological integrity of the farm and help it to thrive for years to come, and we hope to be able to attract residents with a similar passion for the great outdoors."
Work is due to begin in October and is due to be completed in 2024.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk