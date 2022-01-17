BBC News

Suspected historical bomb shuts down Berkhamsted fire station

An area around a fire station was cordoned off after a suspected historical explosive device was taken into the building.

Hertfordshire Police said on social media that a 50m (164ft) cordon was in place around the fire station at Castle Street, Berkhamsted at about 16:30 GMT on Sunday.

A bomb disposal team was called and some homes were evacuated.

Berkhamsted Boys School opened its common room for residents to use.

The incident was resolved a few hours later and people were able to return to their homes, police said.

