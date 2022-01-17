Watford Council plans to plant 10,000 trees in 2022
A council plans to plant 10,000 trees in a town this year.
Watford Borough Council wants to plant blossom trees in Cassiobury Park to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
It also plans on giving away free tree saplings to local residents and planting more trees in streets around the town.
Councillor Ian Stotesbury said the initiative was part of the council's plan "to make Watford a greener, more sustainable town".
"It is so important that we take steps locally to make our air cleaner and protect our environment for future generations," he said.
On Saturday, 5 February, there will be a community tree giveaway where local residents, schools and community groups can collect trees to be planted on private premises and gardens.
It will take place at Cassiobury Gade car park in Gade Avenue between 10:00 and 16:00 GMT.
Mayor of Watford Peter Taylor said: "By including local people and organisations in our tree planting initiative we will be enhancing our natural environment in Watford.
"It is so important that we care for our local environment and make the air cleaner in our town."
