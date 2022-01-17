Watford stabbing: Man jailed for attack outside McDonald's
- Published
A man who stabbed a teenager outside a McDonald's in full view of shoppers has been jailed for more than four years.
O'dean Boothe, 22, stabbed the 19-year-old man in Watford High Street at 16:45 GMT on 7 February 2021.
Boothe, of White Hart Lane, Tottenham, London, was convicted by a St Albans Crown Court jury last week of wounding with intent.
Following his 54-month sentencing, Hertfordshire Police said the victim was "lucky to be alive".
The teenager was attacked as he was riding a bicycle past the restaurant.
Prosecutor James Murray-Smith told the court the victim was stabbed to the upper left chest, which punctured a lung.
He said the teenager managed to throw a chair at Boothe, who fled in a waiting BMW.
'Lucky to be alive'
The victim was bleeding profusely but managed to get himself to a convenience store to ask for help before he collapsed.
He was airlifted to a London hospital which he was able to leave the following day, the court heard.
Det Con Jon Holmes said: "It is no exaggeration when I say that the victim is lucky to be alive today, and we could have easily been investigating a murder.
"Boothe gave absolutely no thought to the potential consequences of using a knife to viciously stab the victim."
At an earlier hearing Boothe had admitted possessing cannabis.
He had three previous convictions for five offences, including possessing a meat cleaver in a public place five years ago.
Sentencing him, Judge Michael Simon told Boothe: "You knew perfectly well you were carrying a knife with no good reason.
"This was in the middle of the afternoon in the centre of Watford with a large number of people around, any number of whom could have become caught up."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion please email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk