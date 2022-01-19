Tebworth crash: Three detained after man and woman die
- Published
Three people have been detained after two people died in a car crash.
The crash, involving a black Vauxhall Corsa, happened on Toddington Road, near Tebworth, at about 15:20 GMT on Tuesday, Bedfordshire Police said.
A 23-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene. Five people were thought to have been in the vehicle at the time.
The three people detained, a teenage boy and two men, were receiving treatment in hospital, the force said.
They have been detained on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.
Sgt David Burstow said: "Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the two people who sadly lost their lives at such a young age.
"We are working tirelessly to establish the exact circumstances and appeal to the public for their help and assistance."
He appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact officers.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk