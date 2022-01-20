BBC News

Hemel Hempstead: Three injured in six-vehicle crash on A41

Published
Image source, sbna
Image caption,
The fire service said no-one was trapped in their cars after the crash

Three people have been injured in a six-vehicle crash on the A41 in Hertfordshire.

The incident happened on the southbound carriageway near Hemel Hempstead between Bourne End and Two Waters.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue said it was called just after 08:30 GMT when crews found six vehicles were involved.

"Fortunately, no persons trapped but crews administered trauma care to three casualties and made vehicles safe," it tweeted.

Image source, sbna
Image caption,
Drivers faced long delays on the southbound carriageway of the A41

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics