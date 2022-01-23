Apsley: Firefighters tackle blaze at unit near Frogmore Paper Mill
Firefighters spent hours tackling a "large fire" at an industrial unit near a historic mechanical paper mill.
Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service dealt with the blaze on Frogmore Road in Apsley, near Hemel Hempstead on Saturday.
The area is home to the Frogmore Paper Mill, whose website said it was closed "due to a fire".
The fire service tweeted that a "large number of fire crew" were still at the scene late on Saturday.
Crews attended the site at 15:30 GMT on Saturday following reports of smoke in the area.
Frogmore Paper Mill, which brands itself as the "birthplace of paper's industrial revolution," dates back to 1803 and is still operational.
The paper mill is not understood to have been damaged. It is not clear what the industrial unit was used for.
Roads close to the site were closed due to the fire and residents were advised to keep windows shut.
There have been no reports of injuries.
