Apsley: Boy, 13, arrested over fire at historic Frogmore Paper Mill
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a historic mechanical paper mill was damaged by fire.
Police and fire crews attended the blaze at the Frogmore Paper Mill at Apsley, near Hemel Hempstead, at about 15:30 GMT on Saturday.
Hertfordshire Police said it was thought a fire had started in a skip before spreading to a nearby building.
The force said the fire had been started deliberately.
It said the arrested boy had been released under investigation while inquiries continued.
The mill said it would be closed to visitors until further notice and the fire had caused extensive damage to its visitor centre.
In a Facebook post, it said "thankfully nobody was injured" and that it was "assessing the damage to the site and our collection".
Frogmore Paper Mill, which brands itself as the "birthplace of paper's industrial revolution," dates back to 1803 and is still operational.
Roads close to the site, run by the Apsley Paper Trail trust, were closed due to the fire and residents were advised to keep windows shut.
