St Albans: Alban Arena asbestos removal bill nearly £240k
Removing asbestos from a venue which had to close its pantomime early over safety concerns will cost nearly £240,000, a council said.
The Alban Arena in St Albans cancelled Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs during its run in December and postponed all shows in January and February.
St Albans District Council said asbestos was found in samples taken early in December.
It expects remedial work to be completed by the end of February.
Use of asbestos in building materials has been phased out after it was discovered the long-term breathing in of fibres caused a fatal lung disease, subsequently named asbestosis.
In a report prepared for February's Public Realm Committee, the council said there had been no concerns about asbestos during its last inspection in January 2021, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
But during December's unrelated condition survey of the 53-year-old council-owned venue, the surveyor found dust underneath some known encapsulated asbestos materials and recommended more tests.
Asbestos contamination was found in four of seven samples, leading to the initial cancellation of some performances before it was decided to remove the material from the building completely.
An analysis of air quality did not detect asbestos, but after detecting contamination on stage equipment, the council closed the theatre.
Council officers said that while removing the asbestos was the more costly option in the short term, there was longer term value for money in the decision.
"This approach avoids further costs being incurred for the asbestos removal at a later date and will negate the risk of the same scenario occurring again in the same area of the building," the report said.
The report said the cost was expected to be "in the region of £237,000" which would be paid for from a fund earmarked for repairs and maintenance.
It was not known when the venue would be handed back to the company that runs the venue, 1Life, but is was estimated to be towards the end of February.
"There is further work required to understand the loss of income and financial implications associated with the closure," the report said.
At the time of the closure, the council said there was no public health risk, and confirmed the closure "has nothing to do with" recently announced proposals to redevelop the area.