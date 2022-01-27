Hertsmere council scraps 12k-home masterplan after residents object
A council has scrapped its 12,000-home masterplan after residents "clearly rejected" its proposals.
Hertsmere Borough Council in Hertfordshire took the decision at a full council meeting on Wednesday.
Its draft plan included proposals to build 9,000 homes on green belt land.
Conservative council leader Morris Bright said the "potential decimation of large swathes of the green belt has been too much for local people and local councillors to accept".
Late last year, the council, which has its headquarters in Borehamwood, refused to pause its public consultation.
At the time, Mr Bright said it was important to be "armed with the very evidence of the public strength of feeling" when challenging housing targets.
The leader now expects speculative applications from housing developers, but said he was satisfied with the decision to go back to the drawing board, as reported by Local Democracy Reporting Service.
But he said: "It's clear, even from early shifts of responses, that our residents have clearly rejected the local plan and now the council must reject it too."
The council received 18,000 responses during the masterplan consultation period - and in November, St Albans Council had criticised its proposal to build 6,000 homes on its border as part of that masterplan.
Opposition leaders accused Mr Morris of making the decision for political reasons.
Labour leader Jeremy Newmark asked if a new plan would be brought before May 2023's local elections.
Liberal Democrat leader Jerry Evans said he was pleased the Conservative council had "finally listened to us", but added it was important to fight the targets imposed by the government.