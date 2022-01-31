Milton Keynes: Man, 18, jailed for murder of teenager
An 18-year-old has been sentenced to a minimum of 16 years in prison for the murder of a teenager.
Alfie Pride stabbed Lewis Wenman, 17, multiple times in Tyburn Avenue, Springfield, Milton Keynes on 7 November 2020.
Thames Valley Police said neither Lewis nor any of his friends were carrying knives when the "unnecessary" attack happened.
Pride was found guilty of murder at Aylesbury Crown Court on 2 December.
At Coventry Crown Court, Pride, formerly of Broughton, Milton Keynes, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 16 years.
Thames Valley Police said officers were called to reports of an altercation and found Lewis with stab wounds.
He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.
Det Ch Insp Stuart Blaik said: "Lewis's death was completely unnecessary, without justification and occurred through no fault of his own.
"Lewis lost his life in front of two friends who tried to save him, as well as attending police officers and ambulance crews.
"This case demonstrates yet again the consequences of carrying and using knives. If Pride had not been carrying a knife that day, Lewis would still be alive.
"His death has had a devastating impact on his family and friends, who have shown incredible bravery since this tragic incident.
"Nothing can bring Lewis back, but I hope that today's sentencing will help as they continue to move on with their lives."
