Hemel Hempstead: M1 stretch reopens after fatal collision
A woman arrested after a man died in a collision on the M1 in Hertfordshire has been released under investigation while inquiries continue, police said.
The crash, between a coach, a lorry and a car, happened just before 05:25 GMT on Sunday near Hemel Hempstead. The road was closed until about 19:30 GMT.
The driver of the coach, a man in his 50s, died at the scene.
The 29-year-old woman had been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and causing death by dangerous driving.
The northbound carriageway, between junction eight for Hemel Hempstead and junction nine for Redbourn, was closed while road repairs took place.
Police have appealing for witnesses who may have dashcam footage to come forward.
