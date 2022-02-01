BBC News

Bushey: Woman arrested after man found dead in flat

Image source, Hertfordshire Police
Image caption,
Vishal Gohel, aged 44, was found unresponsive inside a flat in Bushey on Sunday 23 January

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in a flat.

Hertfordshire Police said Vishal Gohel, 44, was found unresponsive inside the property in High Street, Bushey at about 22:45 GMT on 23 January.

Mr Gohel was pronounced dead at the scene, and police said specialist officers were supporting his family.

The 20-year-old woman remained in custody and "extensive inquiries" were continuing, police said.

Image source, South Beds News Agency
Image caption,
Emergency services were called to the scene

Det Insp Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "We are continuing to pursue a number of lines of inquiry and are still appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about what happened to contact us."

She thanked those who had already come forward.

Image source, South Beds News Agency
Image caption,
Police asked for the privacy of Mr Gohel's family to be respected

