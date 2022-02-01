Bushey: Woman arrested after man found dead in flat
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in a flat.
Hertfordshire Police said Vishal Gohel, 44, was found unresponsive inside the property in High Street, Bushey at about 22:45 GMT on 23 January.
Mr Gohel was pronounced dead at the scene, and police said specialist officers were supporting his family.
The 20-year-old woman remained in custody and "extensive inquiries" were continuing, police said.
Det Insp Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "We are continuing to pursue a number of lines of inquiry and are still appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about what happened to contact us."
She thanked those who had already come forward.
