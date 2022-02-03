BBC News

BBC Weather Watchers capture spectacular sunset pictures

Image source, Weather watchers/Ray of Sunshine
Image caption,
Red skies over Thorpe Bay, Essex

BBC Weather Watchers has been inundated with spectacular pictures of red skies from across the East of England.

They were captured at sunset on Wednesday and are more than likely linked to East Anglia's "sunniest January on record".

Image source, Weather watchers/Jacqueline
Image caption,
Bluntisham, Cambridgeshire

Dan Holley from Weatherquest said: "At sunset, the low-angle sun shines through a greater depth of the atmosphere than during the day.

"Since blue light gets scattered more effectively, this leaves red and yellow colours visible.

Image source, Weather watchers/Paulbfelixstowe
Image caption,
Felixstowe, Suffolk

"The scattering process is enhanced when there are lots of dust and small particles in the atmosphere, which are common under high pressure.

"High pressure has often dominated through much of January (it was the sunniest January on record in East Anglia), and continues to be located close to southern parts of the UK at the moment.

"The evening colours appear even more dramatic when high cloud is present, lit up by the setting sun."

Image source, Weather watchers/snappy sally
Image caption,
Sheringham, Norfolk
Image source, Weather watchers/mhawk360
Image caption,
Hertford, Hertfordshire
Image source, Weather watchers/postieparr
Image caption,
Horning, Norfolk
Image source, Weather watchers/gitfimger
Image caption,
St Albans, Hertfordshire

