Ex Spanish army sergeant Gabriel Gonzalez jailed over child abuse images
A former sergeant in the Spanish army has been jailed for storing and distributing child abuse images.
Gabriel Gonzalez, 43, who was living in Bedford at the time, pleaded guilty to six charges of making and distributing indecent images of children and possessing extreme pornography.
Luton Crown Court heard that a police officer who viewed one video said it was the worst he had ever seen and other officers should not look at it.
Gonzalez was jailed for 44 months.
The court heard Gonzalez was arrested after police raided a multi-occupancy house in Campbell Road, Bedford, on 18 October 2018 and seized one laptop and three hard drives from his room.
Prosecutor Alex Kettle-Williams said 404 images were found on the devices, stored under the names of music albums in an attempt to disguise them. Police also found 182 videos with a total playing time of 20 hours.
Ms Kettle-Williams said this "personal video library of indecent images" showed pre-pubescent girls and there was "also bestiality and torture".
He had also used computer search terms such as sadistic, torture and snuff.
One video showed the abuse of an 18-month old girl.
'Abuse beyond words'
"The investigating officer stated it was the worst he had seen in his five years in this role. He said other officers should not have sight of it. The abuse was beyond words," he said.
Gonzalez, now of Pine Road, Didsbury, had also distributed 12 moving images to other paedophiles including nine at Category A, the most serious level.
He had pleaded guilty to two charges of distributing indecent images of children, three of making and one of possessing extreme pornography.
Defending barrister Richard Saynor said Gonzalez had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.
In a letter of apology to the judge, Gonzalez said: "Serving as a sergeant taught me strong standards of protecting community and having personal integrity.
"I realise in the position I am in today I have fallen far from those high standards, I wanted to apologise to all the victims in this case."
As well as a jail sentence, Gonzalez must abide by the terms of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, is barred from working with children or vulnerable people, and register as a sex offender indefinitely.
