Bushey: Two charged with murder after man found dead in flat
- Published
Two women have been charged with murder after a man was found dead in a flat.
Georgia Bruce-Annan, 20, and Faith Hoppie, 21, both from Barking, east London, are accused of killing Vishal Gohel, in Bushey on 23 January.
Hertfordshire Police said Mr Gohel, 44, was found unresponsive inside a property in High Street at about 22:45 GMT and pronounced dead at the scene.
Two further arrests on suspicion of murder have been made in connection with the death, police said.
An 18-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday and a 21-year-old man was detained on Friday morning.
Det Insp Justine Jenkins, from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Major Crime Unit, said: "This is a fast-moving investigation, and we are still keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone with information.
"If you think you might be able to help, please don't hesitate to get in touch. Any information you have, no matter how small it might seem, could be vital for our investigation."
Ms Bruce-Annan, of Harts Lane and Ms Hoppie, of Blake Avenue, will appear before magistrates in St Albans later.
Police said specialist officers were supporting Mr Gohel's family.
