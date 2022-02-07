George Fox returns home after failed tumour treatment trip
The family of a boy with a brain tumour said they were "relieved" to be back in the UK after a "traumatic" trip to the US for treatment.
George Fox, 13, from Barton-le-Clay in Bedfordshire, was diagnosed with a glioblastoma last year.
After raising £330,000 for alternative treatment in Los Angeles, George was unable to take part in the trial after his condition deteriorated.
George's mum said she would "never give up" and was exploring other options.
"Today we are going to Great Ormond Street," Louise Fox said.
"We are lucky to have a good team there and a great consultant.
"He has a new drug to try, it hasn't been used on paediatrics before.
"It's had a mixed response on adults but it's quite tailored to George's tumour."
The family arrived in Los Angeles on 22 January but George had to go straight to hospital as his condition deteriorated on the flight.
He had to undergo operations to relieve pressure on his brain and was in intensive care.
"I can't even tell you how traumatic and harrowing it was out there," Ms Fox said.
"The journey was horrific. We are so relieved to be back here with friends and family."
Ms Fox said she had received one hospital bill for $510,000, but more fees needed to be added to that and there was also going to be a bill from the first hospital George was taken to after arriving in the US.
The family said they were so grateful to those who had donated to their crowdfunding page to help cover the cost of the medical bills.
"The response has been amazing," Ms Fox said.
"Just seeing the support we've had has really lifted us."
