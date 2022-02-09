Burnham death: Pair convicted over death of man after fight
- Published
Two men have been convicted in connection with the death of a man who died after a fight in a village.
Beau Robinson, 35, died in Wyndham Crescent in Burnham, Buckinghamshire, just after 13:00 BST on 20 June.
Daniel Hicks, 31, had been charged with murder but on the first day of trial at Reading Crown Court, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter and possession of a bladed article.
Martin Fleming, 20, of Slough, admitted violent disorder.
At the time of the incident, police were called to reports of a fight between a group of men at about 13:10, and shortly afterwards Mr Robinson collapsed.
Officers and paramedics attending the scene performed CPR on Mr Robinson, but he was later pronounced dead.
Subsequent investigations found Mr Robinson had been involved in an altercation with Hicks and Fleming, and as a result of injuries he received, he died.
Det Insp Sally Spencer, of Thames Valley Police's Major Crime Unit, said Hicks, of no fixed abode, and Fleming, of Bideford Spur, would "face the consequences" of their actions.
"I would like to pay tribute to the family and friends of Beau, who have had to endure months of heartbreak while we investigated this incident and prepared for a trial," she said.
The pair were remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to 28 February for sentencing at the same court.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk