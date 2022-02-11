BBC News

Bedford blue plaque set for 'Somewhere in England' BBC WW2 base

Published
Related Topics
Image caption,
A consultation into the proposed plaque runs until 4 March

A blue plaque has been proposed to mark the location of a BBC radio control room in a town during World War Two.

The Bunyan Meeting Free Church and John Bunyan Museum, in Bedford, wants to place it on the side of its building in Castle Lane.

About 8,000 of the corporation's music and religious programmes were broadcast from the town between 1941 and 1945.

The town became known as "Somewhere in England" in the broadcasts, with various other locations also used.

Image caption,
The plaque is proposed to be put on the side of Bunyan Meet on Castle Lane

These included the Bedford Corn Exchange, where the jazz band leader Glen Miller was based, Bedford School and St Paul's Church.

The main control room for the studios was in the Harrowden Room, of the Bunyan Meeting building, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Image caption,
A blue plaque to mark the BBC's presence during World War Two is on the Bedford Corn Exchange above a statue to Glenn Miller

The proposed plaque would read "WW2 BBC Radio Music & Religious Broadcasting Main Control Room for Seven Studios in Bedford 1941-45".

The application has been submitted to Bedford Borough Council.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Around the BBC

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics