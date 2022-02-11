Bedford blue plaque set for 'Somewhere in England' BBC WW2 base
- Published
A blue plaque has been proposed to mark the location of a BBC radio control room in a town during World War Two.
The Bunyan Meeting Free Church and John Bunyan Museum, in Bedford, wants to place it on the side of its building in Castle Lane.
About 8,000 of the corporation's music and religious programmes were broadcast from the town between 1941 and 1945.
The town became known as "Somewhere in England" in the broadcasts, with various other locations also used.
These included the Bedford Corn Exchange, where the jazz band leader Glen Miller was based, Bedford School and St Paul's Church.
The main control room for the studios was in the Harrowden Room, of the Bunyan Meeting building, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The proposed plaque would read "WW2 BBC Radio Music & Religious Broadcasting Main Control Room for Seven Studios in Bedford 1941-45".
The application has been submitted to Bedford Borough Council.
