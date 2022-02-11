Milton Keynes College students offered support after incident
Emergency services were called to incident close to a college campus after first aid was provided by staff and students.
Milton Keynes College said the incident, details of which are not yet known, happened on the Redway near its Chaffron Way campus.
Police and ambulance services were on the scene "immediately", it added.
In a tweet, Thames Valley Police said it would share information as soon as possible.
A police spokeswoman said it could not comment further.
*INCIDENT*— TVP Milton Keynes (@tvp_mk) February 11, 2022
We are aware of reports of an incident at Milton Keynes College.
We will share more information as soon as possible.
If you have footage of the incident, please do not share it online, instead send it to police. pic.twitter.com/CsFJiE51Gw
The college added that it had not been advised to close its campus, as the incident had been contained.
"We know at this stage that colleagues and students both witnessed the incident and helped to provide emergency first aid - they are being supported by our counselling teams," it said in a statement.
"Whilst this incident did not happen on our campus, we do know that the fact it was witnessed by college students will heighten anxiety and feelings of being unsafe.
"We will therefore be increasing leadership presence and security at our Chaffron Way campus next week to help to provide reassurance."
